Recruiting roundup: Isaiah Elohim, Tre Norman, Jalen Shelley
In this week’s Recruiting Roundup, national analyst Travis Graf updates three recruitments in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Isaiah Elohim, a 2024 five-star, is focused on three schools, 2023 future four-star Tre Norman speaks on his recruitment as it winds down and 2024 four-star Jalen Shelley updates his visit plans.
*****
MORE: Prospects with something to prove as seniors
2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2024 Rankings: Top 125
Transfer Portal: Latest news
*****
Isaiah Elohim names three schools
Top 10 junior Isaiah Elohim is getting interest from all over the country, but he mentioned three programs that stick out to him early on.
Arkansas: “I definitely like their pedigree and coaching experience. Coach (Eric) Musselman has been an NBA coach for about seven years and they have assistant coaches that have been in the NBA. They’re definitely going to teach their players pro stuff.”
Baylor: “They’re such a hard-nosed team. Coach (Scott) Drew will let you do what you want on the offensive end, but you have to lock in on the defensive end, too. That gives you the tenacity that people will want.”
UCLA: “UCLA really helps you play free. Coach (Mick) Cronin really knows how to run a system for you to be great. He teaches you pick-and-roll stuff and how to be a pro, going through the learning curves and stuff like that to help you become a better player. There’s definitely a free nature and style at UCLA that I like a lot.”
On going pro: “I think that my main goal is college for now.”
Visits: “I was planning on going on a visit in August, but that’s not confirmed yet. I’ll probably be visiting UCLA.”
*****
Tre Norman talks top three as a decision approaches
As future four-star Tre Norman gears up for his college commitment on Sept. 6, the talented guard tells Rivals that Marquette, Harvard and Rutgers are probably his top three choices heading down the stretch.
Marquette: “Just the whole staff there, they’ve been consistent since they started recruiting me. I went on a visit and it was just a bunch of love out there.”
Harvard: “It’s close to home. It would be a unique situation if I went there. They’ve been cool, too, since they started recruiting me, telling me what it is and what it isn’t. I went there a couple of times, and it’s just not a bad option for somewhere that’s close to home.”
Rutgers: “Rutgers kind of came in a little later, but I mean so far they seem genuine and I’m set to go on a visit soon. I’ll figure out more about them when I get there."
Rivals' reaction: I entered a FutureCast for Norman to Marquette back in late July, and it’ll be interesting to see if Rutgers can make up any last-minute ground on his visit. That will be something to monitor, as will the distance factor with Harvard, but as of now, I like where the Golden Eagles stand.
*****
Jalen Shelley maps out visits
Shelley, a 2024 wing, is just now starting to really tap into his enormous potential, as this is his first year exclusively playing basketball. Formerly a wide receiver on the gridiron, Shelley thought it would be best for his future to focus on basketball.
Colleges have been lining up for Shelley as he enters his junior season, and he’s starting to make plans to see campuses. Up next for the four-star wing is an unofficial visit to Houston this weekend, and then he also tells Rivals that he has a future unofficial visit in the works to check out LSU.