In this week’s Recruiting Roundup, Rivals.com basketball analyst Travis Graf focuses on a FutureCast prediction for five-star Isaiah Collier, two programs in good position for Wesley Yates and visit plans for George Washington III.

FUTURECAST: Isaiah Collier to USC

This past week, I entered a FutureCast for five-star point guard Isaiah Collier to be a USC Trojan. Andy Enfield and his staff have done an excellent job in this recruitment and seem to have the lead heading down the stretch. Whispers of Collier to USC started as early as June or July and have picked up steam every since. Cincinnati and Michigan have also been very active in this recruitment and it will be interesting to see if either of them can make a last second move and pass the Trojans for his services. Collier will be announcing on Nov. 16.

*****

TWO HORSE RACE FOR WESLEY YATES

As Wesley Yates nears a decision next Wednesday, two programs have separated themselves from the pack — Washington and LSU. This one should go down to the wire as both programs have put their best foot forward. I’ve gone back and forth on these two programs based on different intel from different sources. I currently have a FutureCast in for Washington, but it’s one to monitor until the decision is made.

*****

VISIT PLANS FOR GEORGE WASHINGTON III