Four-star guard George Washington III has had a lot of interest come his way since decommitting from Ohio State in September. While he’s had a ton of teams come to the table over the last month and a half, he’s focusing on two schools as his recruitment winds down: Michigan and Wake Forest.

Washington has been on an official visit to Michigan already, and Juwan Howard has come down to visit him as well. The Wake Forest staff has been pushing hard also, and Washington will be taking an official visit there this Thursday. The four-star guard plans to make his commitment known on Nov. 1.