In this week’s Recruiting Roundup, Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Travis Graf takes a look at the latest with Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn 's recruitment and a FutureCast for a 2023 wing.

Since decommitting from Purdue, Gibbs-Lawhorn has been one of the most sought after recruits in the senior class, gathering interest from all over the country. When speaking to a source close to Gibbs-Lawhorn, they told Rivals that the main programs in contact are Illinois, Memphis, Texas, Gonzaga, UC-Santa Barbara and Nebraska.

Sources also tell Rivals that Gibbs-Lawhorn has two visits in the works — Illinois on Sept. 23 and Memphis, where a date has yet to be set.