Recruiting Roundup: Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, Louisville

Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn
Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (Rivals.com)
In this week’s Recruiting Roundup, Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Travis Graf takes a look at the latest with Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn's recruitment and a FutureCast for a 2023 wing.

LATEST ON DRAVYN GIBBS-LAWHORN

Since decommitting from Purdue, Gibbs-Lawhorn has been one of the most sought after recruits in the senior class, gathering interest from all over the country. When speaking to a source close to Gibbs-Lawhorn, they told Rivals that the main programs in contact are Illinois, Memphis, Texas, Gonzaga, UC-Santa Barbara and Nebraska.

Sources also tell Rivals that Gibbs-Lawhorn has two visits in the works — Illinois on Sept. 23 and Memphis, where a date has yet to be set.

FUTURE CAST: CURTIS WILLIAMS TO LOUISVILLE

Williams is approaching his Sept. 19 decision date and is down to five finalists: Alabama, Florida State, Louisville, Providence and Xavier. He took an official visit to Providence this past weekend and will take a trip to Louisville at the end of this week to round out his courtship before he makes his decision.

As it stands today, Louisville and Providence seem to have the best chance of landing the four-star wing, with the Cardinals holding a lead over the Friars heading down the stretch. After some conversations, I’ve entered a FutureCast for Louisville here.

