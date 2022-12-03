In this week’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, two 2025 four-stars, Trent Sisley and Jasper Johnson , give updates on their respective recruitments.

Upcoming visits : “I’m going to the Indiana game against North Carolina and I’m going to Purdue’s Big Ten opener against Minnesota.”

Michigan State : “I got an offer from them this spring and then they came down once during the fall to watch me workout. They invited me to the Champions Classic in Indianapolis, but I couldn’t make it because I had practice.”

Purdue : “Same thing, they’ve been consistent as well and they were involved early with my recruitment. The coaching staff and the consistency.”

Indiana : “They’ve been consistent ever since they started reaching out to me. It’s just been really consistent. My visits there have been good as well.”

Programs involved: “Alabama, Ohio State, Cincinnati and Xavier. Florida State, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Louisville have all reached out to me over the last couple of months as well.”

Alabama: “I really like the coaching staff, coach (Antoine) Pettway and coach (Nate) Oats, when I’ve been down there for some unofficial visits, I got to meet them and see their facilities and everything. I just like the program.”

Ohio State: “I went to Ohio State before, and they have really nice facilities. I like that everything there is close. I like the coaching staff as well, and I like the system that they run offensively and defensively.”

Cincinnati: “I like their coaching staff as well. I went on a visit there a couple of weeks ago and got to see their practices. I like their head coach and I love the energy that they bring.”

Xavier: “I like their facilities as well. They don’t have a football team, so they’re just a basketball school, so everything in their program really revolves around basketball, and I like that. They’re getting a new gym, I think, and they were telling me that they have a lot of opportunities for players to get in the gym, and there’s like four different areas and courts for players to workout. I could get in the gym whenever, and I like that.”

Upcoming visits: “I’m planning on visiting Florida State, Tennessee, and Arkansas.”