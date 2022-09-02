Boogie Fland talks recruitment, visit plans

Boogie Fland, a 2024 five-star guard, is a hot commodity in the rising junior class and has colleges from all over the country trying to get in on his recruitment. He spoke with Rivals about where things stand, and some potential upcoming visits. “I want to say that everyone is doing their fair share and playing their part in my recruitment, texting me every day and trying to get me interested in their school," Fland said. "Nobody really sticks out yet, everyone is hitting me and my phone is blowing up. I’m planning to visit North Carolina, Michigan and Virginia Tech.” There are no dates for those possible visits at this time, but Fland went on to say that he really likes the environment, coaching staff and players at all three schools. He also said that Kentucky hopes to get him on a visit.

*****

North Carolina trying to get a jump on 2024 class

Jarin Stevenson (David Sisk/THI)

For the most part, prospects in the 2024 recruiting class are not close to making their college decisions, but North Carolina seems to be in a good spot for three top 80 prospects early on. Let’s start off with Jarin Stevenson, a top-25 prospect that has been made a major priority by the Tar Heels. Stevenson lives about 10 miles from campus and has been there numerous times, and his mother also attended North Carolina. Next, we take a look at Stevenson’s Team United teammate, Cam Scott, and four-star Drake Powell, who like the possibility of teaming up at the next level. Scott has been prioritized by the Tar Heel staff, as has Powell, who is related to Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis and is coming off of a recent official visit. North Carolina is also eyeing some big-time guard prospects in this class, with offers extended to five-stars Ian Jackson, Tre Johnson, Elliott Cadeau and Boogie Fland. The law of percentages could work in the Tar Heels' favor to land at least one of the four. James Brown will be taking an official visit to North Carolina in October, and the Tar Heels would love for him to be their big man in this class. As it stands today, North Carolina seems to be in the thick of things with Brown.

*****

Dedan Thomas eyeing visits