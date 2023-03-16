Illinois transfer point guard Skyy Clark started a visit to Louisville on Tuesday, just days after hitting the transfer portal. All reports have said that the visit went very well, and honestly I’d be shocked if he didn’t end up a Cardinal sooner rather than later. Arkansas is the other main program that’s been mentioned with Clark, and other programs have inquired as well, but this is Louisville’s race to lose at the moment.
On Friday, four-star 2024 wing Trentyn Flowers will make his college decision. The two main programs I’ve heard down the stretch in conversations regarding this recruitment are Creighton and Louisville, and I’ve placed a FutureCast in favor of the Cardinals here. It remains up in the air as to whether or not Flowers will potentially reclass into the 2023 class, but everyone should have the answer to that question soon enough.
Class of 2024 forward Eli DeLaurier cracked the Rivals150 for the first time in the March update. He’s currently slotted at No. 127 nationally and ranks as a four-star. The 6-foot-9 forward has gained offers and interests from all over, but he tells Rivals that Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Miami and George Washington have been the most consistent with contact during his recruitment.
DeLaurier is a prospect that will have a chance to continue climbing the rankings with a solid spring and summer. He’s long, rangy and moves pretty well. He’s skilled around the basket with soft hands, runs the floor and plays sound defense. Adding muscle will be a key component to the next step in his development, but he has a projectable frame that can hold extra weight.