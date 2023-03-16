In this week’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf discusses two possible additions for Louisville as well as the latest with 2024 four-star forward Eli DeLaurier .

Illinois transfer point guard Skyy Clark started a visit to Louisville on Tuesday, just days after hitting the transfer portal. All reports have said that the visit went very well, and honestly I’d be shocked if he didn’t end up a Cardinal sooner rather than later. Arkansas is the other main program that’s been mentioned with Clark, and other programs have inquired as well, but this is Louisville’s race to lose at the moment.

On Friday, four-star 2024 wing Trentyn Flowers will make his college decision. The two main programs I’ve heard down the stretch in conversations regarding this recruitment are Creighton and Louisville, and I’ve placed a FutureCast in favor of the Cardinals here. It remains up in the air as to whether or not Flowers will potentially reclass into the 2023 class, but everyone should have the answer to that question soon enough.