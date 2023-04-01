Recruiting Roundup: Alabama visits five-star, Kentucky will host 2025 star
In this week’s Recruiting Roundup, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf delivers some quick-hitting notes on a handful of recruitments for prospects spanning across the 2023 through 2025 classes.
Let’s dive right in.
Nate Oats pays a visit to Dink Pate
A source close to Pate told Rivals that Alabama head coach Nate Oats stopped by Pate’s high school on Tuesday to check in. The same source also told Rivals that Oats has expressed that Pate is his No. 1 target in the 2024 class.
Interest in Will Riley continues to grow
Riley told Rivals that Michigan, Alabama, Penn State, Illinois, LSU, Iowa, Arkansas and Notre Dame have all started to express a lot of interest in recruiting him, with Notre Dame and Arkansas being those who have been in contact the most. The top-25 prospect holds an offer from Kansas State.
Jerry Easter to visit Kentucky
A source close to Easter told Rivals that the talented sophomore is looking to visit Kentucky in the near future, but a date hasn’t been set. The top-35 prospect has early offers that include Cincinnati, Illinois, Louisville, Memphis and Missouri.
Garrett Falls eyeing visits to three programs
Falls is unranked currently, but opened a lot of eyes down at TB5Reports’ Opening Day a couple of weeks ago in Texas. There’s a possibility that the 6-foot-6 guard could reclassify back into the 2024 class, and if he does, he most certainly could find himself in the junior class rankings. However, he’s operating as if he’s going to stay in 2023 until further notice. Falls tells Rivals that he’s currently looking to take visits to Texas A&M, Oregon State and Lamar, but no dates have been finalized.