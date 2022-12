Rivals.com’s Travis Graf takes a look at a few different recruiting notes from the weekend as we head towards Christmas and the 2024 class starts to become the center of attention.



Potential Auburn visit for Dink Pate

Over the weekend, a source close to 2024 five-star guard Dink Pate told Rivals that Pate is looking to take a visit to Auburn on Jan. 7. The Tigers host top-10 Arkansas on that day in a matchup of top-25 programs. Pate is being heavily courted by a bunch of programs in addition to Auburn, but most notably Arkansas, Kansas, Alabama, Rutgers, UCF, Georgetown and Texas.

*****

Two new programs involved with Passmore

Class of 2024 guard Rakease Passmore told Rivals on Sunday that Oklahoma and Ohio State are the latest programs to jump into his recruitment. He’s not set up any additional visits at this time and says that he plans to after his season is over. Passmore has taken an official visit to Indiana and is also being courted by Tennessee, Oregon, Auburn and Kansas.

*****

Dellquan Warren has new interest, eyeing three officials