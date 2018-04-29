Lately, Terry says he’s been in contact with Iowa State , Stanford , Butler, Xavier, Minnesota , Indiana , Ohio State and a few others. He’s taken visits to Butler, Ohio State and Wisconsin in the past. Each of those schools have been present so far this weekend in Atlanta to see him in action, including head coaches from Minnesota, Iowa State, Indiana and Xavier.

Tyrell Terry ’s recruitment is heating up as his final travel season gets going with D1 Minnesota in the Adidas Gauntlet Series. The four-star prospect's recruitment is taking on a Midwest feel with a few outliers mixed in.

Terry talks about his interest in some of the schools recruiting him.

Ohio State: “I love Ohio State. Their tradition is great. They have a really cool coaching staff and I love the atmosphere.”

Iowa State: “I love their coaching staff. I know some people that go there and they tell me it’s great. I love what they’ve done with their guards in the past and I think I could do well there.”

Butler: “I have a great relationship with the coaching staff. I loved the atmosphere when I went and watched their exhibition game, and I feel like I fit their playing style well.”

Stanford: “They’ve been coming at me really. I have an alum from my high school who went there and he’s doing great. I feel like I could do the same.”

Xavier: “Ben Johnson, I had a relationship with him at Minnesota. It’s stayed the same at Xavier. The head coach really likes me and I’m building a great relationship with them.”

Minnesota: “I love the hometown atmosphere. One of my teammates is going there next year. It’s great to see the support they get and I love the coaching staff.”