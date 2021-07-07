Recruiting buzz swirling around 2022 Rivals150 Cam Whitmore
Cam Whitmore is the Rivals150 No. 101 prospect in the 2022 class. This makes the Severn (MD) Archbishop Spaulding small forward the nation's No. 29 player in his class.
“My first priority is to attack the basket, put my opponents in the rim. I am active as a playmaker, get my teammates open shots, too.” Whitmore said. “Coming into this live period, I wanted to win. My goal was to win games and I knew that if we did that everything else would fall into place.”
Whitmore was one of the most talked-about prospects during the June live period's DMV Live event, with coaches trying to close on his signature.
“I have been on four visits this June so far, and will take one to Georgetown next week," he said. "I took an official visit to Maryland, and then unofficial visits to Villanova, Penn State and Pittsburgh.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Maryland: “I have been there a lot in the past. The campus is absolutely beautiful and coach Mark Turgeon cares about his players and cares a lot about his recruits. He texts me almost every other day, lets me know how much he wants me, how I fit into their play style, coming in as a three and being effective on the offensive end.”
Miami: “I am looking forward to get down there. (Assistant) coach Bill Courtney is the coach recruiting me, and he tells me that I can come in and be effective as a three for them and that I could really thrive for them on the defensive end. He likes my playmaking ability.”
Alabama: “I know they play four guards, so they want me to come in and play one of those spots and be effective on the offensive end. We haven’t gotten a date yet (for a visit), but it will be sometime in September.”
Illinois: “(Assistant) coach Chester Frazier has been recruiting me ever since he was at Virginia Tech. (He) and coach Brad Underwood both really like my game, and they let me know. They are excited to get me out there on Aug. 28, and I am excited to see what they have to offer.”
Florida: “They tell me that I play like Keyontae Johnson, so I know I can come in and be effective for them on the offensive end. They want me to come in and just be effective for them, on both ends, from the three spot.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I will be looking closely to the relationship I have with he coaching staff and the play style of the school," Whitmore said. "I want to make sure it fits my play style, too, so I can come in and help the team out immediately.”
Whitmore is set to play this July with the Team Melo (MD) EYBL program.