Athletic post players who are 6-foot-11 will always be in demand at all levels of basketball. When you combine those traits with a little skill, you have one of the most highly ranked prospects in any given class, which is exactly what Alex Tchikou is in the 2021 class.

Tchikou talked about the programs coming at him the hardest right now.

Arizona State: “I like their program. I took an unofficial visit there for one of their games. I like how they play and how the head coach lets his players play with freedom.”

Kansas: “They talk to me a lot, too. I like them. They show a lot of interest in me.”

Mississippi State: “They came to a tournament last weekend in Kentucky. I like them. They are always trying to keep it 100 with me and to keep them on my mind.

Oregon: “They are the school talking to me the most. I like them a lot. They came to watch me last week and I had probably 20 points and 10 rebounds.”

USC: “I’ve been there a few times. That’s probably the school I’m closest to because my brother and trainer live in Los Angeles. I like USC a lot.”