Reclassification emerges as potential avenue for Lynn Kidd
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The move into IMG Academy this fall has already treated Lynn Kidd well. The Rivals150 junior looks to be in the best shape of his young playing career which has equated to greater production on the playing floor.
“It has been good. My body has transformed a lot,” Kidd said about his first few months at IMG Academy. “I have gotten stronger and more athletic. Everybody works hard and it is a great group of guys.”
Kidd said that no schools have stood out within his recruitment but he also noted that Alabama, Auburn and Florida were among those in contact with him the most often.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Alabama: “It is a good program. They got a lot of new guys coming in and the coaches are trying to change the culture. I visited there two or three months ago. It was a good visit.”
Auburn: “Some of my teammates from my first high school, Spain Park, with Jamal (Johnson) and Austin (Wiley), go there. I know those guys well and they call and text me all of the time. They told it its really good down there and they preach to come and join them.”
Florida: “I lived there for two years so it is really close to home. I am pretty familiar with the environment down there and I went to a lot of their games and spent a lot of time with them. I like the coaching staff and I have gotten to know them pretty well.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Alabama and Florida are Kidd’s most recent college visits, though no others have been scheduled. However, the topic of reclassification has been brought to the table.
“I am considering it but I haven’t made a decision yet. I am going to see how the season goes and then decide,” Kidd said. “By going, I could get into college earlier but I do want to get me get my body prepared entirely for my freshman year.”
Florida is the lone program that has brought up the idea of reclassification with Kidd. He sits as a solid Rivals150 prospect in the 2021 class that has totally revamped his body in recent months and is seen as one of the more polished 15-foot and in posts in his class nationally.
He is far from a decision and will likely visit a number of others in the spring. Reclassifying remains out of sight, but the need for someone in his mold remains strong at a number of the regional power conference programs which could push Kidd to looking deeper into making such a move.