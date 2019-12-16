WASHINGTON, D.C. – The move into IMG Academy this fall has already treated Lynn Kidd well. The Rivals150 junior looks to be in the best shape of his young playing career which has equated to greater production on the playing floor. “It has been good. My body has transformed a lot,” Kidd said about his first few months at IMG Academy. “I have gotten stronger and more athletic. Everybody works hard and it is a great group of guys.” Kidd said that no schools have stood out within his recruitment but he also noted that Alabama, Auburn and Florida were among those in contact with him the most often.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “It is a good program. They got a lot of new guys coming in and the coaches are trying to change the culture. I visited there two or three months ago. It was a good visit.” Auburn: “Some of my teammates from my first high school, Spain Park, with Jamal (Johnson) and Austin (Wiley), go there. I know those guys well and they call and text me all of the time. They told it its really good down there and they preach to come and join them.” Florida: “I lived there for two years so it is really close to home. I am pretty familiar with the environment down there and I went to a lot of their games and spent a lot of time with them. I like the coaching staff and I have gotten to know them pretty well.”

WHAT'S NEXT?