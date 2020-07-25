Basketball Recruiting - Re-Ranking the Contenders: Four-star center Charles Bediako

1. ALABAMA

Asking around about Bediako, two programs come up the most and the Crimson Tide are one of them. Nate Oats and his program have ample playing time available and they've done a great job of surrounding Bediako's recruitment and covering all their bases with him. Recruiting is on the rise in Tuscaloosa and they'd really like a primetime big man to feature like Bediako. They landed Keon Ambrose-Hylton and Josh Primo from his UPlay summer program during the 2020 recruiting cycle and may be the slightest of favorites to win out again in 2021.

2. DUKE

The other name that comes up most often for Bediako is Duke. In fact there are many who believe that it is actually Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils that hold a bit of an edge for him – if anybody even really leads. For as much as many consider it to be a perimeter-oriented team, Duke has been willing to feature big guys in the past and you don't have to look far to see the success Vernon Carey, Marvin Bagley and Wendell Carter have recently had in Durham. Is 2020 McDonald's All-American Mark Williams a one-and-done? That could matter.

3. MICHIGAN

The Wolverines are another program that many recruiting Bediako believe to be in good shape. He's going to need to be sold on the idea of playing alongside a true center like Hunter Dickinson, but the chance to expand his game and play more facing the basket could be appealing. The real sell here is Juwan Howard and his years of success in the NBA playing the same position as Bediako.

4. BAYLOR

After those first three schools, it seems to be anybody's guess about who is in the best shape. However, after being overlooked until the last minutes on a few of their most recent additions, nobody is sleeping on Scott Drew and the Bears in this one. They already have the No. 1 class to this point with versatile forwards Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan to go along with scoring guard Langston Love so they can afford to aim high for a big to anchor the group.

5. TEXAS