This week, we are releasing our first ranking for the 2026 class. But before the entire ranking is revealed on Wednesday, we are giving a sneak peek at the top 10 today, counting them down with hoops recruiting director Rob Cassidy's thoughts on each.

6. Elijah Williams

Cassidy's Take: The son of Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams, Elijah Williams brings a nice blend of skill and raw athleticism to the table. He's able to hurt an opponent from behind the arc but also has the vertical to play above the rim and rebound well positionally. He played last season in Arizona while his father worked for the Phoenix Suns but transferred to Michigan’s Brother Rice High when his dad was hired by the Pistons in June of this year. *****

7. Alex Constanza

Cassidy's Take: Constanza’s offer list is already getting lengthy, and for good reason. Schools such as Florida, Alabama, Illinois, Auburn, Creighton and St. John’s have already made things official with the 6-foot-8 forward. Constanza’s length comes with a remarkable level of fluidity, and the sophomore is also able to handle the ball at a high level as well as impact games on the boards. His versatility brings tremendous upside and already has him on the NBA’s radar. *****

8. Caleb Holt

Cassidy's Take: Holt is in attack mode at all times and comes with a strong upper body and tight enough handle to bully his way to the basket and finish when he arrives. Few guards get to their spots as easily as Holt, who finishes well through contact. He showed how advanced he was physically and from a toughness perspective while playing up two age groups at the 17U level during the grassroots season. Alabama, Houston, Georgia and Florida are among the schools that have already offered the New Market (Ala.) Buckhorn High School sophomore. *****

9. Jalen Montonati

Cassidy's Take: An Oklahoma State legacy recruit, Montonati’s father played for Eddie Sutton in Stillwater and currently coaches the five-star prospect at Owasso (Okla.) High School. Keeping the 6-foot-7 forward in-state will be an uphill fight, however, as the wing’s length, reliable jumper and athleticism have earned him early offers from Kansas, Arkansas, Michigan and Kansas State in addition to one from Mike Boynton’s Cowboys. *****

10. Trent Perry