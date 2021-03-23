Basketball Recruiting - Ranking the Contenders: TyTy Washington

Four-star guard TyTy Washington has seen his stock soar over the last calendar year and his recruitment appeared closed when he verbally committed to Creighton in mid-November. Washington backed off that pledge following the suspension of Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott, who found himself in hot water for his use of the word “plantation” to describe his basketball program. Now back on the market, Washington is hearing from schools that span conferences and time zones. Below, Rivals.com has an early look at the contenders to land his letter of intent. ***** 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Top 30 *****

1. ILLINOIS

Illinois was the runner-up so to speak when Washington committed to Creighton, so expect Brad Underwood and company to be involved once again as the point guard looks for a new landing place. Washington took an unguided, self-funded visit to Champaign in late October, which signaled his interest in the program. The Illini aren’t a sure thing by any stretch, as a lot has changed since Washington’s initial commitment, but the fact that he’s been able to see the campus with his own two eyes will keep Underwood in the mix.

2. KENTUCKY

The Wildcats, who haven't offered but are in need of a point guard, wasted no time contacting Washington when news of his decommitment from Creighton broke. UK seems unlikely to land five-star target Hunter Sallis, who is expected to choose Gonzaga, so Washington would be a suitable replacement on that front. If an offer arrives, expect John Calipari to be at the center of the Washington sweepstakes until the end. Making things official with an offer could catapult Kentucky to the top of this list.

3. ARIZONA STATE

The Sun Devils were a player for Washington the first time around and could be again. The four-star point guard is familiar with the campus, having visited on several occasions. He's also close with ASU assistant Anthony Coleman. The allure of home is in play here, and it seems like Tempe would be the destination should he opt to stay close to his Arizona home.

A NEW SCHOOL ON THE RADAR