Basketball Recruiting - Ranking the Contenders: Trey Kaufman

Trey Kaufman, a top-40 forward, is one of the few 2021 prospects that can play near the basket but also around the perimeter, lead the break off the defensive glass and potentially guard all three spots in the frontcourt. The four-star standout has become one of the top targets in the Midwest. The in-state Indiana Hoosiers have been the perceived favorite but, until a decision is made, a number of other suitors remain in the race. Here are the contenders for his commitment.



1. INDIANA

Archie Miller has made in-state recruiting a priority above all else since his hiring four years ago. Between Romeo Langford, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Khristian Lander, Miller has not come up short very often with Hoosier State talent. Miller is hoping to succeed once again whenever it comes to Kaufman, the top in-state prospect in the 2021 class. Indiana will have a need in the frontcourt that would be answered perfectly by Kaufman. The longer Kaufman's recruitment goes, the less of a certainty he is for the Hoosiers but, until then, they remain the team to beat.

2. NORTH CAROLINA

Kaufman would be a tremendous fit at North Carolina and the Tar Heels have had success with prospects like him in the past. Roy Williams' program is one of the few elite college basketball outfits that remain reliant on big men lineups, and the Heels will see Garrison Brooks graduate after the season. There is also a chance that Day’Ron Sharpe, Armando Bacot and Walker Kessler test the NBA waters, too. If that happens, making a late run at Kaufman would not be a bad idea.

3. VIRGINIA

Tony Bennett’s bunch has hung around long enough to be deemed as a potential landing spot for Kaufman and, with a hole to fill in the frontcourt after the season, he has been one of the few power forward prospects that Virginia has pursued in the 2021 class. Pulling the four-star out of Indiana may not be easy, but there has been talk that he is more than intrigued about going out-of-state for college. If that is the case, Virginia is one worth watching with the do-it-all Kaufman.

4. PURDUE

Granted, Purdue already has a commitment from Caleb Furst, but Matt Painter will never turn down versatility and star power. The Boilermakers will not lose anyone to graduation in the spring but Kaufman is one of Purdue’s first priorities in the 2021 class and their relationship with the in-state prospect is as strong as anyone else in the race.

Defeating Indiana will not be easy, neither will be overcoming North Carolina's recent offer or the intrigue that Virginia has created. With very little else needed, Painter and his staff can practically throw all of their attention towards Kaufman and that could pay off when commitment day arrives.

5. LOUISVILLE