Basketball Recruiting - Ranking the Contenders: Trey Alexander

Scorers with added size and a diverse package of abilities are not easy to find, which makes Trey Alexander a hot commodity, especially in the 2021 class. While very little has been said about the potential leaders for the Oklahoma native, there is a group of programs that have separated themselves from the pack. However, with a timetable for a commitment still yet to be established, there could be enough time for latecomers to make up ground with Alexander. Here's how we rank the contenders for Alexander's commitment.

1. OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma has already landed a commitment from one of Alexander's travel teammates, Bijan Cortes, and is also a strong suitor for fellow Team Griffin big man Daimion Collins. The Sooners are one of the programs that have invested the most time in Alexander's recruitment and they have a need for a rather large 2021 class. Oklahoma could be tough to beat, as long as it prioritizes Alexander in the coming weeks.

2. ARKANSAS

The Hawgs could lose a ton of perimeter firepower after the season depending on how things go in Fayetteville for some on its roster. It would come as a mild surprise if Isaiah Joe does not leave for the NBA in the spring after dancing around the idea this summer, which could also be said for Moses Moody as long as he has the type of freshman season that some seem to think he will. While Arkansas will definitely focus on the transfer portal, bringing in fresh talent via the high school ranks is another avenue Eric Musselman will explore. The Razorbacks may not be the sole leaders for Alexander, but they are in the picture.

3. TCU

TCU doesn't need a big class this fall, which comes at a good time due to evaluations being especially difficult during the pandemic. However, Jamie Dixon and his staff have thrown out several new offers over the past few months and could be looking for the home run pick-up for their limited available spots.

Alexander is one of the select bunch that the Frogs would love to have and he has held an offer from TCU for over a year. Alexander has already visited the Fort Worth campus, so there is some familiarity with the program. The Horned Frogs have kept a low profile with him and are definitely not out of the race.

4. OKLAHOMA STATE

Oklahoma State has hovered around the outskirts with Alexander and while the Pokes have not entirely prioritized the in-state prospect, there is a feeling that they could make up ground if they made a late push. There is no denying Oklahoma State will have some major work to do in the 2021 class with the NCAA penalties hanging over the program's head, making matters even more difficult in Stillwater. Mike Boynton will likely have to replace at least four players after the season, so infusing his roster with immediate scorers is a must. Alexander is an option but chances are, the Pokes will fill those needs in a different way.

5. KANSAS