Ranking the Contenders: Seth Trimble

June 23 is decision day for four-star point guard Seth Trimble, the No. 34 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150. The main players are clear, as Michigan and North Carolina are essentially pitted head to head in the battle to secure the point guard’s letter of intent. Below, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy ranks the contenders to land Trimble’s commitment come Wednesday.

1. NORTH CAROLINA

Michigan has been seen as Trimble’s clear leader for some time, but the case for the Tar Heels is mounting. New North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis offered Trimble just a few weeks back, but this brand of late offer packs a punch. Trimble has family ties to North Carolina, as his brother, J.P. Tokoto played for the program as recently as 2015 and was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft. The Tar Heels got Trimble’s final official visit, a trip on which Tokoto accompanied his brother. So while it seems like the relationship between Trimble and UNC developed in a hurry, the fact that there have been ties between the sides for years will factor into things.

*****

2. MICHIGAN

The clear front-runner for some time, Michigan has seen the gap between it and North Carolina close a bit in recent weeks. There are reasons to think The Wolverines have slid a bit here, but it wouldn't be a monumental shock if Juwan Howard and company held off the hard-charging Tar Heels. The fact that Michigan recently accepted a commitment from Rivals150 point guard Dug McDaniel certainly suggests that Trimble is more likely to land in Carolina Blue. Then there’s the fact that Trimble elected to set an announcement date just after wrapping up his trip to Chapel Hill. Maybe the ship on Trimble-to-UM hasn’t totally sailed, but it’s certainly not sitting in the harbor like it once was.

*****

3. ANY OTHER PROGRAM