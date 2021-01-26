Basketball Recruiting - Ranking the Contenders: Rivals150 guard C.J. Gunn

Rivals150 guard CJ Gunn is set to announce his commitment on Feb. 7. A prospect lauded for his two-way nature, Gunn impacts games on defense even when he isn’t scoring in bunches. He’s amid a solid junior campaign at Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North High School, where he’s a star on one of the state’s best teams. Below, Rivals.com has a look at the schools in the running to land the guard’s commitment and ranks them in order of likelihood to do so. ***** 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Top 30 *****

C.J. Gunn (GoldandBlack.com)

1. Indiana

The Hoosiers hold the top spot by a decent-sized margin here. Gunn and the Indiana staff have grown close over the last year, and the relationship the Rivals150 guard has with head coach Archie Miller and assistant coach Tom Ostrom should be enough to keep the in-state star home for college. The Hoosiers love Gunn’s work on both ends of the floor, as his motor on defense has long appealed to IU. Nothing in recruiting is a lock because things tend to change quickly. That said, the Hoosiers love where they stand as Gunn nears decision day.

*****

2. Kansas State

Kansas State was the first major program to offer Gunn, and that warrants a note. That said, it’s unclear how frequently the sides are in contact these days. The Wildcats would need a series of lucky breaks down the stretch to seriously factor into his decision. Bruce Weber’s staff seemed to be in the thick of the hunt around Thanksgiving, but the Wildcats’ optimism has faded for one reason or another.

*****

3. Cincinnati

The Bearcats offered Gunn back in September and did a solid job of staying in contact and making Gunn feel wanted in the aftermath of the offer. That said, the allure of the Big Ten and the in-state school is too much to topple.

*****

4. Xavier