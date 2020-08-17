Basketball Recruiting - Ranking the Contenders: Mason Miller

One of the top forwards in the class of 2021, four-star Mason Miller will get to play his senior season at Germantown (Tenn.) Houston for his father, long-time NBA player and former Memphis assistant Mike Miller. What will the 6-foot-9 senior who ranks No. 64 nationally do after playing this coming season for his father? Today we rank the contenders for his commitment. MORE: Bradley Beal Elite Challenge standouts, previewing impending commitments

1. INDIANA

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers have been hot on Miller's trail for some time and value his offensive versatility. They have already landed a true low post player in Rivals150 center Logan Duncomb so Miller would be a natural fit alongside him and there's a good chance that Trayce Jackson-Davis could leave for the NBA after this season, which would open up minutes. It should also be noted that Indiana assistant Tom Ostrom was a video coordinator at Florida while Miller's father played there. So, the relationship is one that is long standing and deep.

2. CREIGHTON

Nobody at Creighton has given up on Miller and the Jays find themselves squarely in the mix. Their wide open playing style allows anybody on the floor to shoot from deep and gives them offensive freedom. It is a style that suits Miller well and plays a large role in his interest. The proven player development at Creighton also stands out.

3. TCU

If relationships matter, then TCU is going to have a very strong chance. Miller's uncle, Ryan Miller, is an assistant for the Horned Frogs, so there's a lifelong relationship and family that can be trusted. Miller is unlike anybody else that the Horned Frogs will return in 2021-22, so the appeal of playing early goes along nicely with the potential to play for his uncle.

4. OHIO STATE

The style of play and the temperament of head coach Chris Holtmann are both good fits for Miller. Miller saw campus during the winter as well. The trick will be selling playing with E.J. Liddell and Zed Key, who are more than likely coming back in 2021-22. Additionally, they've also gotten a commitment from Kalen Etzler, who would play a similar role to Miller, so the Buckeyes are in pretty good shape overall.

