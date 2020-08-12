Basketball Recruiting - Ranking the Contenders: Jordan Nesbitt

*****

1. SAINT LOUIS

For a while now, Travis Ford and the Billikens have made Nesbitt a major priority. A strong relationship has been built and there are many close to Nesbitt who feel that representing his home city and being close to family are highly important to him. He is very familiar with campus, the players and a do-it-all wing who can play with the ball in his hands like Nesbitt would fit in nicely. In a year where prospects are going to have a tough time taking visits, familiarity is a major benefit.

2. ILLINOIS

Nesbitt has also been on campus at Illinois and he is the type of versatile wing who fits the physical profile of what Brad Underwood wants in a player. Nesbitt was impressed when he was on campus and the Illini fan base has made a major impression on him. Guards like Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and presumably Ayo Dosunmu will be gone, so there are some minutes on the perimeter. But the Illini also have returning wing players and a commitment from Luke Goode.

3. NEBRASKA

Nesbitt took an official visit to Lincoln last fall to visit with Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers, and he had plenty of positive takeaways. Hoiberg’s experience in the NBA and reputation for letting guys take shots and developing their perimeter skills are big sells and are certainly factors that have caught Nesbitt's attention.

4. ALABAMA

The general thought is the Nesbitt isn’t likely to go too far from home. However, if he does head out of region keep a close eye on Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide. They’ve made an impression on Nesbitt, and most of it has to do with their playing style. John Petty and Herb Jones will be gone next year, so there are certainly opportunities for minutes.

5. MEMPHIS