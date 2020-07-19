Basketball Recruiting - Ranking the Contenders: J.D. Davison

One of the most explosive players in the class of 2021, JD Davison has monster potential on the next level. A true high-flyer that has a crowd pleasing style, Davison is capable of playing anywhere in the country. However, his top 10 is very heavy on programs in the Southeast and is made up of Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Louisville, LSU and Memphis. While 10 programs still exist for Davison, a few appear to be rising to the top and today we rank the contenders to land his commitment.



1. AUBURN

It is looking more and more like Davison is going to be tough to pluck out of his home state so the stakes are high. But, if things ended today, we give the edge to Bruce Pearl and Auburn. The wide open style that the Tigers play and the freedom that their guards play makes them an outstanding fit for Davison. There isn't a ton of separation right now, but thought on the trail is that Auburn's message may be hitting a little closer to home giving them the edge.



2. ALABAMA

Make no mistake, Nate Oats has introduced a very wide open style of play and he and his staff definitely give their guards lots of freedom. Seeing Kira Lewis flourish during his sophomore year hasn't hurt at all and the message is getting through. Bama winning out on this one wouldn't at all be a surprise and they've certainly been able to demonstrate that a fit is there.



3. KANSAS

The only out-of-region option to make Davison's final list, Kansas feels like they have a puncher's chance here. Bill Self and his staff have a pretty well established history of developing their point guards and they have been creative in finding ways to let guys make plays and surround them with finishers. They are selling blue blood status and experience.



4. LSU

Anybody paying even the least bit of attention to college basketball and recruiting understands that Will Wade and LSU can't be written off. Alabama native Trendon Watford isn't a point guard, but he trusted Wade to get him minutes and touches and got what he is looking for. Every recruit gets promised things, but seeing coaches follow through on promises often holds weight.



5. MEMPHIS