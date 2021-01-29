Basketball Recruiting - Ranking The Contenders: Isaac McKneely

Ranking The Contenders: Isaac McKneely
Four-star guard Isaac McKneely is set to announce his college decision on Saturday and will choose from a list of eight finalists. Not all schools on the Rivals150 guard’s list stand on level footing, however. Below, Rivals.com ranks McKneely’s finalists in order of their likelihood of landing the touted prospect.
1. Virginia
The smart money is certainly on the Cavaliers, as McKneely has long been intrigued by the program’s mix of academic prestige, basketball success and relative proximity to home. His physical brand of basketball seems to fit Tony Bennett’s style and the four-star prospect has a strong relationship with the Hoos’ head coach. Most following McKneely’s recruitment would be moderately stunned if another school found a way to beat out UVA at the 11th hour.
2. West Virginia
Bob Huggins and company seem like the only program with anything resembling a real, legitimate chance to steal McKneely from Virginia. It would be a bit of a surprise, but it can’t be ruled out. The Mountaineers are the in-state school and were among the first programs to offer the Rivals150 guard a scholarship. Huggins’ reputation as an ace recruiter didn’t come about for no reason, and WVU usually does well with in-state prospects.
3. Louisville
It would be a monster shock if McKneely lands at Louisville, but the Cardinals have put in a significant effort and have provided the four-star prospect with something to think about down the stretch. He’s grown incredibly fond of the coaching staff, but the bond -- strong as it is -- isn't likely to yield a commitment.
4. Kentucky or North Carolina
Neither the Wildcats nor the Tar Heels have offered McKneely, but he included them on his list of finalists anyway. The only reason either is even mentioned here is because a late-arriving offer could well change everything. The chances of that taking place are incredibly slim, but nothing is impossible in the recruiting world.
6. Purdue, Indiana, Illinois
Stranger things have happened, but McKneely announcing for any of these three schools would be stunning to say the least. Illinois has put in the most effort of the three and probably has the best shot, but even the Illini feel like a non-factor.