Basketball Recruiting - Ranking the Contenders: Hunter Sallis

The No. 7 player in the class of 2021, Hunter Sallis has set a March 26 commitment date. The five-star guard released a final eight consisting of programs that in no way stand on level footing. Below, Rivals.com ranks the finalists’ chances of landing the elite guard’s pledge next month.

1. Gonzaga

Gonzaga has been hard charging for weeks and now seems to be the slight favorite to land Sallis’ commitment next month. This is, in part, due to the fact that the Zags were the only program that hosted the five-star for an official visit before the pandemic took hold. The fact that the Zags look like a juggernaut on the court this season and will see current star Jalen Suggs selected near the top of next year’s draft won’t hurt either. Choosing Mark Few’s program would likely give Sallis the chance to team with No. 1 overall prospect Chet Holmgren, for whom the Zags also lead, so the allure of Spokane is obvious.

2. Kentucky

The Wildcats were long considered the favorite to land the five-star guard and still have a solid chance to do so. Nobody will be floored if the Wildcats edge out Gonzaga down the stretch, as John Calipari has a way of winning these sorts of battles. His track record of developing pros speaks for itself and is certainly much more important to Sallis than the programs recent on-court struggles. The biggest obstacle here is that UK was unable to get the blue chip prospect on campus before Covid19 made official visits impossible.

3. North Carolina

The pandemic may have hurt Carolina more than any other team in Sallis’ recruitment. Carolina was a major player in the pre-Covid days and was an absolute lock to get an official visit from the elite guard. Obviously, things changed quickly last spring and the Tar Heels saw their chances dwindle as the dead period continued. Roy Williams and company sit in third here. And while ruling UNC out of anyone’s recruitment is tough, it seems like a bit of a long shot here.

4. Creighton

An Omaha native, Sallis is familiar with the Bluejays’ program, the school’s campus and the head coach Doug McDermott. The pandemic gives Creighton a small chance here, as the allure of home has never been stronger. That said, saying it’ll be an uphill climb is understating the point.

5. Iowa State and Kansas

Sallis has taken unofficial visits to both Lawrence and Ames. He seems to like the potential fit at Kansas and the approach of the Iowa State coaching staff. The fact that he’s been on campus at both schools makes anything possible, but anyone following Sallis’ recruitment will be floored if the Cyclones or Jayhawks are the choice.

7. Oregon and UCLA