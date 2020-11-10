Basketball Recruiting - Ranking the Contenders: Four-star Ty Ty Washington

There are few prospects with a name as hot as Ty Ty Washington’s, as the Arizona-based guard had an incredible summer showcasing his ability to score at an incredible clip at multiple events. Officially, Washington boasts a top 10 as he heads down the road to his Nov. 15 announcement. Far fewer than 10 programs have an legitimate chance to land the guard, however, so Rivals explores the three frontrunners below.

1. ILLINOIS

Illinois made a late move, but there’s still very little to separate the Illini and Blue Jays. Washington took an unguided visit to Champaign in late October, which may have put Illinois over the top. At the very least, the self-funded trip signifies serious late interest between Washington and Brad Underwood’s program. The fact that the trip came so close to his announcement date of Nov. 15 is enough to give the Illini an ever-so-slight edge.

Washington likes the big stage, and playing in Champaign would provide him with just that. Illinois is no lock, as Creighton is a very serious threat snatch this letter of intent, but sometimes it’s wise to follow the visits when making predictions.

2. CREIGHTON

A few weeks ago, Creighton would have sat unopposed in the top slot. Washington has a strong bond with the Bluejays staff and appeared headed to Omaha not long ago. That lead has faded, but it wouldn’t shock anyone if Creighton holds off Illinois and ends up being the pick after all. Washington has long admired the way Greg McDermott coaches and allows his players freedom on offense. The Rivals150 guard’s game and confidence when it comes to shooting the ball seems like a perfect fit for the system, which is a major part of the allure.

3. ARIZONA STATE