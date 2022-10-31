At a time when most 2023 recruits are either committed or leaning in one direction, Isaiah Miranda stands as an exception. The 7-footer out of Southern California Academy retains some mystery when it comes to his post-high school intentions and says eight programs remain in the running to secure his pledge. Not all programs on his list stand on equal footing, however. Today, Rivals attempts to cut through the noise by ranking the contenders that have an actual chance of landing his pledge.

1. PROFESSIONAL OPTIONS (THE NBA)

There was a point in time not long ago, where Miranda seemed like he was destined to test the NBA Draft waters next year, as his age along with his standing as a post-graduate prospect makes him eligible to do so. The G League would also be in play to a lesser extent should he not be selected. That chatter has started to feel less certain in recent weeks, however. Miranda is likely to test the NBA Draft waters no matter what. Whether or not he ends up in college may largely depend on the feedback he receives after doing so.

*****

2. LOUISVILLE

Even in the NIL era the power of an official visit remains. Miranda’s trip to campus on Sept. 9 seems to have made a massive impact and the Cardinals are now, more than ever, in the thick of the race to land the talented 7-footer. Adding Miranda with a late surge would be a massive boost for first-year head coach Kenny Penny, who has taken a bump or two on the recruiting trail to this point. Nothing is a lock, obviously. Miranda doesn't seem to be close to making a decision and things stand to change in the weeks ahead, but Louisville fans have more reason for optimism on this front now than they did two weeks ago at this time. It’s safe to consider Payne and company as, at the least, part of a tight knit group at the top of the 7-footer’s recruitment.

*****

3. USC

Miranda has taken two official visits to USC, but hasn’t been on campus in some time. The fact that the Trojans hold a commitment from center Arrinten Page may or may not figure in here as well. Whatever the case, the Trojans seem like less of a player than they did over the summer, when they appeared to be the clear favorite to land the 7-footer. USC shouldn’t be counted out obviously, but the Pac-12 power no longer stands alone at the center of the conversation.

*****

4. GEORGETOWN