Basketball Recruiting - Ranking the contenders: Four-star forward Daimion Collins

Ranking the contenders: Four-star forward Daimion Collins
Daimion Collins, while not as discussed as often as some of his peers, has undoubtedly remained one of the more prioritized prospects in recent months.
Now focused on a final group of 10, there are a few schools with a much better shot at landing him. Will Collins leave the Lone Star State for college? His contender list is littered with some of the best in the Big 12 and SEC.
1. OKLAHOMA
Collins plays for the Team Griffin program that is sponsored by former Oklahoma standout Blake Griffin. The team is also the home of OU commit Bijan Cortes, who is Collins' close friend. His commitment will not be a cake walk, which is why Lon Kruger and his staff have made him a priority dating back more than a year.
In a major battle with their Red River rivals, defeating Texas will not be easy but things are trending the way of the Sooners. Can his friendship with Cortes, potentially playing with fellow four-star and travel teammate Trey Alexander, the Team Griffin connection and OU’s attention geared toward him be enough?
2. TEXAS
The dream school for Collins growing up and the in-state program, Texas is going to be difficult to topple in this one. The Longhorns are expected to be the best team that Shaka Smart has ever had in Austin this season but will lose star power in the spring. In would come Collins with ample opportunities and his fit within Smart’s system would be difficult to match.
3. LSU
LSU will enroll three-star center Josh Gray in the coming months, so the hole in its interior is not as gaping as once imagined. However, LSU was expected to be the destination for five-star center Moussa Cisse, but he committed to Memphis. Might Will Wade want to send a sign by bouncing back and winning out as the major underdog with Collins?
4. ARKANSAS
Arkansas will likely reload with another onslaught of talented transfers next spring. However, Eric Musselman has been adamant about making a greater investment in the high school ranks, which is reflected by his top-10 class that he will enroll this fall. It should become the norm that the Hawgs will bring to campus at least one heavily respected prospect each year and Collins could be next.
5. OKLAHOMA STATE
By the time Collins’ time begins in college, the postseason ban that Oklahoma State is facing should have come and gone. In the meantime, Mike Boynton understands just how important it is to keep things rolling on the recruiting trail after enrolling a top-five class this fall that includes the nation’s best prospect, Cade Cunningham. The phenom will be in the NBA by the time Collins would arrive in Stillwater, which makes talent infusion a must for the Pokes in the 2021 recruiting cycle.
