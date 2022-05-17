Ranking the Contenders: Five-star Marvel Allen

A one-time LSU commit back on the market after the Tigers parted ways with former head coach Will Wade, Marvell Allen has become one of the more coveted guards in the 2023 class. The Florida-based star holds a long list of offers and is starting to take visits as he looks toward what he hopes will be his final commitment. There’s still plenty of time left in the Allen saga, as the five-star prospect is yet to take many official visits or trim his list of options. That said, it’s never too early to handicap a race. Below, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy ranks the early contenders to land Allen’s pledge.

1. GEORGETOWN

The Hoyas wasted no time jumping on Allen following his decision to part ways with LSU, and the program’s haste seems to be paying off already. Allen picked up an offer from the Hoyas in late March and arrived on campus for an official visit just a month later. Things on that trip are said to have gone well enough that Patrick Ewing and his staff are now in the thick of the race to land Allen’s commitment. The Florida-based guard is not near a decision, however, so beating off other suitors in the coming months will be a chore. That said, Georgetown has positioned itself well in the early going.

*****

2. MARYLAND

Maryland has prioritized Allen in recent weeks, as the staff was a mainstay at his live-period games and did an in-home visit late last month. The Terrapins, who were part of Allen’s original list of finalists at the time of his LSU commitment, are definitely players. Allen is familiar with the program because the previous staff spent significant time trying to lure him to College Park, so the biggest hurdle these days is getting Allen and his family comfortable with new head coach Kevin Willard and his crew. If the Terrapins get him on campus this fall, they could become a serious threat to land his pledge.

*****

3. MICHIGAN

Michigan is the new kid on the block as it relates to Allen, as the Wolverines offered late last month and seem to be interested in prioritizing the five-star guard going forward. Allen played alongside Michigan signee Gregg Glenn III at Florida’s Calvary Christian High School before recently transferring to Montverde Academy, so having Glenn in Ann Arbor could help Juwan Howard’s cause. The Wolverines will pitch Allen on being a long-term replacement for the departed Frankie Collins, who made his name based on athleticism and a transition game similar to that of Allen.

*****

4. ALABAMA

Alabama got re-involved quickly after Allen backed off his pledge to LSU. So while things don’t appear to be too serious yet, there's definitely mutual interest between the parties and has been dating back to before the talented junior chose LSU. The Crimson Tide have a number of irons in the fire with various 2023 guards, such as Ja'Kobe Walter, Gavin Griffiths, Isaiah Collier and others, so it’s difficult to determine the direction things will go. Alabama should be seen as lying in the weeds for now, but the Tide definitely have the ability to strike in the coming months,

*****

5. KANSAS

Kansas was just getting involved with Allen when he made the call for LSU early this year and is back in the picture now that the guard is back on the market. Just how hard the Jayhawks will be able to push, however, remains to be seen. KU projects to have a crowded backcourt and is pursuing multiple guards in the transfer portal. There’s also the fact that the Jayhawks await word from the NCAA when it comes to sanctions related to an ongoing investigation. There's confirmed mutual interest between Allen and KU, but the number of moving parts on the Jayhawks’ end makes it difficult to predict how serious things will become.

*****

6. FLORIDA STATE