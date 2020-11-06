Basketball Recruiting - Ranking the Contenders: Five-star Chet Holmgren

Five-star center Chet Holmgren is one of the most unique players in the 2021 class. A big with impressive athleticism and consistent 3-point range, his massive offer list reflects his talent. Officially, there are seven schools still alive in the race to land the blue chip prospect. Here is a ranking of the contenders with a real shot of securing his letter of intent. ***** MORE RANKING THE CONTENDERS: Trevor Keels | Hunter Sallis 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team *****

1. GONZAGA

Gonzaga has a ton working in its favor, so I feel somewhat comfortable having them in the top spot despite not feeling confident enough to enter an official prediction. Holmgren took an official visit to Spokane back in October of last year, which has certainly worked in the Zags’ favor. The fact that Holmgren’s close friend and former teammate, Jalen Suggs, signed with Gonzaga in last year’s class is also a factor. Holmgren likes the way Mark Few’s system can adapt to his versatility, which seems to mean a lot to the 7-footer.

2. OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes occupy this slot based on the fact that Holmgren took a pre-COVID visit to Columbus and seemed incredibly high on the program coming out of it. Things may have cooled for a bit before picking back up recently. Whispers concerning the Buckeyes’ ability to secure the five-star are getting louder, but leaks of substance from the Holmgren camp have been in short supply. Regardless, there’s still work to be done. Ohio State is definitely a possible landing spot, but, at least for now, Chris Holtmann and company still seem to be chasing the Zags.



3. MINNESOTA

One of the first major programs to offer Holmgren, in-state Minnesota has long been a player. Holmgren has a longstanding bond with head coach Richard Pitino, whom the five-star center first met as a seventh-grader. The connection between the two is as strong as it is old and should play a factor. Holmgren’s father played for the Golden Gophers, and that may or may not affect his decision, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. Staying close to home is more appealing than ever in pandemic times.

4. MICHIGAN