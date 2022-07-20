Ranking the Contenders: Five-star center Baye Fall

Baye Fall won’t announce a commitment until later this year at the earliest, but the five-star center’s recruitment is already taking shape. With a handful of visits in the books, Fall is in the process of planning additional trips. There are, of course, a number of programs in the mix to land his pledge, but some schools seem like more serious threats than others. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy ranks Fall’s four most serious options by how likely each is to receive his letter of intent. ***** MORE RANKING THE CONTENDERS: Justin Edwards 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2024 Rankings: Top 125 Transfer Portal: Latest news *****

1. ARKANSAS

The presumed frontrunner to land Fall, the Razorbacks got the five-star on campus last season and made quite an impression at that time. Head coach Eric Musselman has continued building on that momentum since and seems to have his program in the driver’s seat as things stand. There’s already buzz of a return visit, which could help widen the gap between Arkansas and the pack once it takes place. Fall’s recruitment is a long way from the finish line, but the Hawgs seem to have the edge as things stand today. It may help that Arkansas seems open to the possibility of allowing Fall to play alongside his close friend and fellow 2023 prospect Assane Diop.

2. AUBURN

Sitting in the No. 2 spot is Auburn, which has plenty of time to make up any small gap that exists between itself and Arkansas because Fall isn’t likely to announce his commitment until sometime in the fall, at the earliest. A recent official visit left an impression on the touted big, who seems to like the way he fits with the Tigers’ style of play. Jabari Smith's development and standing as the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is also a factor. There’s not much to separate Auburn from Arkansas, as the Tigers are certainly a legitimate threat to snatch his commitment.

3. TEXAS

Where Texas lands in all this will depend heavily on how his Sept. 10 visit to Austin shakes out. The Longhorns definitely trail Auburn and Arkansas because the relationships in play don’t seem to be quite as strong and because Fall has yet to see UT’s campus. Chris Beard’s remaining challenge will be convincing Fall that he can develop him into an NBA-ready big, as the center’s interest already seems piqued by the program’s tradition and mystique.

4. RUTGERS