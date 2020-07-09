Basketball Recruiting - Ranking the Contenders: Chet Holmgren

1. GONZAGA

There aren’t many programs in America that feature their big men that way that Gonzaga has done on a yearly basis. Not only that, Mark Few and his staff have proven to be highly adaptable in the types of big men they feature and how they let them play. That hasn’t been lost on Holmgren, and it is pretty clear that Few and the Zags have made quite an impression on him. Few has taken a very hands-on approach to the recruitment of Holmgren – who has already taken an official visit. Gonzaga landed his longtime summer and high school teammate, five-star point guard Jalen Suggs from the class of 2020, and appears to be in strong position here.

2. OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes are the only other program that Holmgren has officially visited. He and head coach Chris Holtmann appear to have developed a pretty strong relationship and Holmgren has mentioned to Rivals.com in the past that he likes how everything in Columbus revolves around Ohio State. There is great need for a big man on the roster, and Holmgren would have several minutes available if he chooses the Buckeyes.

3. GEORGETOWN

Even though he is too young to have grown up watching Patrick Ewing perform in his prime, the experience Ewing has as one of the game’s all-time great centers isn’t lost on Holmgren. He has been on Georgetown’s campus unofficially, and holds Ewing and the efforts that he has put into recruiting him in high regard. Certainly, landing a player the caliber of Holmgren could be a complete game-changer for Ewing and the Hoyas.

4. MINNESOTA

Gopher fans probably won’t be too happy with us and our assessment of where the hometown team stands, but we have to call them like we see them. Holmgren is certainly familiar with campus, and his father was a member of the program during his playing days. Playing time will be there, and he would be treated like a king locally. For whatever reason, Minnesota has had trouble keeping elite prospects home, and it looks like Holmgren could be next to leave if things don’t change. It’s not too late, but Richard Pitino and his staff are going to have to make a comeback here if they want to win.



5. NORTH CAROLINA