Basketball Recruiting - Ranking the Contenders: Aminu Mohammed

Ranked No. 12 nationally in the class of 2021, there aren’t many shooting guards like Aminu Mohammed. Sure, there is no shortage of guys who can fill it up and there is no shortage of guys getting recruited like him. But, there aren’t many who play with the raw power, toughness and physicality of the 6-foot-5 product of Springfield (Mo.) Greenwood. He put up monster numbers as a junior, but is also pretty quiet when it comes to discussing his recruitment. His guardian has suggested a winter decision is likely and many expect that Mohammed will formalize a list of finalists from a group that is nearly 20 deep within the next month or two. The recruiting situation for Mohammed isn’t yet clear, but today national analyst Eric Bossi ranks the contenders for his services. MORE: Three-Point Play on Kuminga, Cisse, more 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position 2022 Rankings: Top 75

*****

1. INDIANA

It would be really hard to declare a leader for Mohammed’s commitment. So, while Archie Miller and the Hoosiers get our nod as the team to beat for him, we wouldn't recommend betting the house on Indiana. The Hoosiers have worked hard to establish a relationship, they have been active and they were able to get him on campus for an unofficial visit during the winter. The hope is to create an explosive backcourt with freshman-to-be Khristian Lander.

*****

2. GEORGETOWN

For a while now, there has been a lot of behind-the-scenes talk that Patrick Ewing and the Hoyas have positioned themselves well. Mohammed’s guardian is from the area and the opportunity to come in and play a starring role in the backcourt is there. They have done a good job of getting in early with players like Mohammed. The question is whether they can get the recruitment of a guy like him across the finish line?

*****

3. LOUISVILLE

When it comes to teams that have been consistently brought up as being in the mix for Mohammed, the Cardinals are way up there. Chris Mack and his staff hit the ground running, and they have earned themselves some credit with recruits. They have a Rivals150 point guard in place in Bobby Pettiford and an outstanding wing in Bryce Hopkins, so the fit for a two guard to go along with them is a good one.

*****

4. GEORGIA

It is possible that we may have Tom Crean and the Bulldogs a little low here. But, they are definitely involved and many think that they are coming on strong. The selling points here are Crean’s development of Victor Oladipo during his days at Indiana and the complete freedom that Crean gave Anthony Edwards, potentially the No. 1 pick in the 2020 Draft, during his lone season in Athens.

*****

5. MARYLAND AND THE FIELD