Rakease Passmore making waves in North Carolina, beyond
Caleb Mills (Florida State) and Jordan Shepherd (Cal) each came from Asheville, N.C. Next in line for the mountain town may be class of 2024 standout Rakease Passmore.
The high-flying wing started to make a name for himself this Summer. Now there is a local buzz starting to swell around the Asheville (N.C.) AC Reynolds High sophomore.
“I bring a lot of energy to the game. I attack the basket well, my athleticism,” Passmore said, “I have offers from Wake Forest, Western Carolina, NC A&T, Appalachian State and Murray State.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Wake Forest: “They have a good program; they’re in a good league. I like the coaches, they’re cool.”
Murray State: “I haven’t been able to visit them yet. I like the coaches. They have produced some pros, you know Ja Morant. We are working on a time to get over there.”
“I have visited NC State and App State," Passmore said. "App State was my first visit, it was a great experience. NC State, the fans were full of energy. They play a lot of iso and team ball, I like that.”
WHAT'S NEXT
“I do want to be close to Asheville where my family is,” Passmore said. “At the end of the day I want to go to a place where it feels like home, that treats me well and has a plan for me.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Passmore is a lengthy wing who attacks the paint and has the ability to finish high above the rim. As a freshman Passmore averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game. As he continues to develop his ball skills and stretch out his range, expect Passmore to continue making waves. He plays a very exciting style, especially when he is able to get out in transition.