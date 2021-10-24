Rakease Passmore making waves in North Carolina, beyond

Caleb Mills (Florida State) and Jordan Shepherd (Cal) each came from Asheville, N.C. Next in line for the mountain town may be class of 2024 standout Rakease Passmore.

The high-flying wing started to make a name for himself this Summer. Now there is a local buzz starting to swell around the Asheville (N.C.) AC Reynolds High sophomore.

“I bring a lot of energy to the game. I attack the basket well, my athleticism,” Passmore said, “I have offers from Wake Forest, Western Carolina, NC A&T, Appalachian State and Murray State.”