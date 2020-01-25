QUINCY, Ill. -- The Quincy Shootout proved to be a great latter season stop on the high school event circuit Friday night. Future Florida Gator Samson Ruhzentsev was among many who made a big impression.



FLORIDA GETTING A POTENTIAL BIG TIMER IN RUHZENTSEV

We are updating our rankings for the class of 2020 on Monday and Florida bound wing Samson Ruzhentsev has already earned a bump up from his current spot of No. 76 in the senior class. With his performance on Friday night, the 6-foot-6 (maybe a little bigger) swingman at Chattanooga (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights solidified that he belongs in the neighborhood of the top 50. He has great positional size, is a very good athlete and most of all he is a dangerous shooter. He showed an edge to him as well and doesn't mind scrapping a bit. If he knocks down a couple of looks, he gets rolling real fast and in a game where shooting comes at a premium, he's got the goods to become a high level SEC player and gives Mike White and the Gators an added dimension.



ULIS LOOKS READY FOR THE BIG TEN

The younger brother of five-star, NBA point guard and Kentucky standout Tyler Ulis, Iowa signee Ahron Ulis is proving to be a pretty good player himself. He's been hovering in the neighborhood of the 2020 Rivals150 since last spring and it may be time for the Chicago Heights (Ill.) Marian Catholic point guard to claim a spot on the inside. Ulis was flat out terrific in a win over St. Louis (Mo.) Christian and controlled the game in many ways while going for an easy 36. He hit deep jumpers, he beat defenders off the dribble, set up teammates with his drives and then against a zone went and directed traffic from the middle of the floor as almost a point center. Seeing him post up and look comfortable as a scorer and playmaker with his back to the basket was pretty eye opening and showed that he's got a pretty complete game. He looks like a legitimate Big Ten point guard and is a nice score for the Hawkeyes.



MORE QUINCY SHOOTOUT TAKEAWAYS