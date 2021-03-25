Basketball Recruiting - Quadir Copeland emerging as a national prospect

Quadir Copeland emerging as a national prospect
Quadir Copeland showcased his talents at the CBG Elite 24 and showed why he is right on the edge of becoming a national entity. His positional size and incredible floor vision have already caught the eyes of major college programs.
“I currently have offers from Syracuse, Miami, Oregon, Maryland, La Salle, St Joseph’s and Penn State," Copeland said. "And I think Villanova I think may be close.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
St Joseph’s: “They have a great coaching staff and they need a little more talent, a little improvement. They are a solid team with some great shooters.”
Syracuse: “I like the movement with their offense and then I like their defensive scheme, too. I really like watching the way they play.”
Miami: “They are a fast-paced team and they really move the ball. I love that.”
Maryland: “Is pretty impressive all the way around. They are a great school and play fast paced with a lot of jumpers in their offense. They also always have great bigs.”
La Salle: “I really like coach Ash (Ashley Howard) over there. La Salle has a great coaching staff, I have a good relationship there. They play a little slow, but they run great sets.”
Oregon: “They are an amazing program. I really like the environment they have built and the coaching. A lot to like there. They always have size on that roster, so it helps me, being a pass-first guard.”
Note: Penn State recently had a recent coaching change and Copeland has not been able to get to know much about this new staff.
"I watched all the programs this season really to try get a full view of each of them," Copeland said. "... I have just been watching to see how the team moves and flows and seeing how I would fit and my spot on that team. The pitch from each of them is usually just 'We are here to improve you as a player and a person.' "