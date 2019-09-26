Jon Kuminga affirmed his status as the No. 1 player in the 2021 class this summer with a dominant showing at the Nike Peach Jam. The native of the Congo has all of the physical tangibles that NBA front offices salivate over in preparing for upcoming drafts, which is why he could be considered the best prospect in America regardless of classification. Kuminga has spoken little on his recruitment to this point. College programs have remained a constant at his Patrick School open gyms in recent weeks, though, with Auburn, Duke, Kentucky, LSU, Memphis, Seton Hall, Texas Tech and UConn among the group that has shown up to see the versatile small forward. In a recent sitdown with Rivals, the five-star Kuminga discussed a number of subjects including a possible reclassification, his continued progression and the next step with his game.

Corey Evans (CE): Let’s talk about your progression path and where you feel you have gotten better? Jon Kuminga (JK): Man, I have been working on my skills most of the time and with my trainer, we just focus on my ball skills and getting my shots up and just getting better every day. CE: How far do you feel you have come from last year until today? JK: I would say a lot. I have come a long way. I don’t know if anyone knew that I would be like this. I have put in a lot of work and that has definitely helped me to get to this point. CE: Your confidence is sky high right now. JK: I am pretty much way more confident right now. I have my handle right and that just makes me a lot more confident. CE: We have you No. 1 in America here at Rivals, but how do you get better? JK: Just getting into the gym every day and taking no days off. Putting in work everyday and just focusing on getting better.