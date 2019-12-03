ATLANTA – Sitting as a top-five prospect in the 2021 class, Jabari Smith continues to make the proper strides with his game. The 6-foot-9 power forward is a tremendous half-court weapon that can shoot with great consistency to the perimeter but it was the toughness that he showed over the weekend at the Holiday Hoopsgiving that impressed the greatest. At this time a year ago, Smith was just beginning to make a name for himself. Today, he is a priority for the very best programs within his region. Following his 20-point outing in his hometown of Atlanta, we sat down with Smith for a complete Q&A where we discussed his ongoing evolution as a ballplayer, the number of schools involved within his recruitment and the respective pitches each has made to him thus far. Corey Evans (CE): How’d it go today? Jabari Smith (JS): I started off slow, or at least I thought it did. The boxed-and-one’d me, but I just tried to find others way to impact the game. I feel like I impacted the game on the defensive end and my other teammates stepped up and I think that we really made a name for ourselves. CE: What is the next step for you as a ballplayer? It feels like your shot, at least from a mechanical perspective, is getting better and better, so what is that next step for you beyond that? JS: The next step is probably getting more physical and being able to get by guys, getting my ballhandling to the next level, and just all-around, getting my motor better.

CE: Do you notice that early on this season, guys are trying to get pretty physical with you? JS: Yeah, guys are trying to be physical with me and get me out of my game but I don’t really let it phase me. I am just going to keep playing my game and keep doing me. CE: A lot has changed since last year. You are now the number-one player on every scouting report. JS: A lot has changed but I am stepping onto that floor knowing that I am that guy and that my team is going to play off my energy levels so I have to step onto the floor as the leader and not only impact the game as a scorer, but also defensively, encouraging my teammates and keeping my confidence levels up. CE: Recruiting, who all is on you the hardest right now? The same, usual group? JS: Yeah, Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Alabama and Florida State. CE: Let’s go one-by-one, starting with Alabama. They were your most recent visit, how was that? JS: I went to the Alabama-LSU game so it was crazy. It was a real big fan base. It was sold out and I was able to go onto the field and also watch them practice. I feel like they have something good going on up there. CE: Auburn, they do a good job of getting a lot of their top guys from Atlanta, so what has been their pitch? JS: They are basically saying you can stay close to home, he (Bruce Pearl) plays a pretty free-style of basketball and they are just saying that you don’t have to go to a blue blood and you can stay close to home and win there.