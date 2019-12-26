COLUMBIA, S.C. – Jalen Green originally made a name for himself thanks to his leaping abilities and entertaining style of play. While he remains one of the most athletic players in America, it is his tremendous progress that he has made with his all-around skill set that has really impressed during the early portion of his senior year. The third-ranked senior in the 2020 class has dominated every opponent that he has gone up against this winter and pushed his way heavily into the conversation for No. 1. In the meantime, his recruitment remains open after postponing his college commitment that was expected to be made on Christmas Day. Sitting down with the five-star phenom after a stupendous three-game run at the Chick-Fil-A Classic over the weekend, Green discussed his senior season, potential college suitors, the intrigue of the professional path, and when a final decision will be made. Corey Evans (CE): What was the mindset for you today and stepping things up further? Jalen Green (JG): We knew we were down a couple of players, so we just had that same mentality that we had the second half against La Lumiere, we had to keep that same mentality and mindset the whole game. CE: Your skill set has really improved of late. Where has your focus been the past few months? JG: I have just been working on my half-court game, that has been my main focus, with my jump shot, my handles and coming off ball screens and making reads off of them, things like that.

Have been heavily impressed by the add playmaking prowess of Jalen Green today but remains at his best off ball screen actions. Tremendous shot making acumen pic.twitter.com/JjClpqgy1v — Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) December 23, 2019

CE: You’ve never been a big proponent of the rankings, but everyone strives to be No. 1. Why are you the No. 1 ranked player in America? JG: I think I am the No. 1 player in America because I just feel like I do it all. On top of that, I feel like I am a leader; I lead my team. CE: You were expected to commit on Christmas Day. Why did you hold off? JG: I just had to push my date back because I wanted to see what the colleges were going to look like that I am looking at, how they do, how the players play there and how the coaches coach. CE: Who are your finalists right now? JG: I don’t have a final list right now. I am open to everybody. CE: You visited Memphis earlier this year, actually twice officially. Your relationship with Coach Penny (Hardaway) and Coach Mike (Miller) is pretty strong, so talk to me about that. JG: Mike and Penny, they are family. They have been family since like my sophomore year whenever I got that early offer. They always keep it real with me.