WHEELING, WV. – The top big man prospect available this winter, Isaiah Stewart is inching closer to his college decision. While there was a thought that he was going to end things prior to the turn of the calendar, a commitment does look to be in sight.

A 6-foot-8, strong, productive and ever-improving big man that has dominated the high school, travel and international platforms throughout his prep career, Stewart is arguably the most ready-made high school player for the college game. In a sit down with the La Lumiere product, Stewart discussed the final step with his recruitment, when a commitment might come and the five programs that remain in the picture.

Corey Evans (CE): A new year came and no commitment. What is the though process right now for you?

Isaiah Stewart (IS): For me, right now, it is just about finding the right time to figure out a date to commit to a school. I am pretty much down to knowing where I want to go so it is now about talking it over with my people and setting up a date.

CE: You’re down to five schools in Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State, Syracuse and Washington, so let’s go one-by-one. Duke, what is the pitch there?

IS: Basically, about completing their class. I was their guy from day one and they want for me to come in and be the leader of the class and have that duo with Vernon (Carey) like they had with Wendell (Carter) and Marvin (Bagley), and try and win a championship.

CE: I know Vernon, Boogie (Ellis) and Wendell (Moore) have been on a text exchange with you. What are they telling you?

IS: Just come on, what are you waiting on? They want for me to complete the class and that I am the missing piece and they all want to play with me.