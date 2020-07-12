Basketball Recruiting - Q&A with five-star guard Skyy Clark

The race for the top point guard billing in the 2022 class is a heated one and it is a conversation that Skyy Clark is heavily entrenched within. The five-star playmaker recently made the move to Nashville after spending the past few years in Southern California with an eye towards ascending the national rankings.

Catching up with Clark, despite a relatively down time due to the ongoing pandemic, he has seen his recruitment skyrocket thanks to his pedigree and overall abilities. In our latest Q-and-A, he discusses his transition eastward, the variety of esteemed interest and offers he is receiving, a potential reclassification and his initial thoughts of the new G-League initiative.

Corey Evans (CE): First off, how has this move to Nashville been like for you?

Skyy Clark (SC): Oh yeah, I am loving it.

CE: What have you gotten out of it so far?

SC: It has been amazing. I have been with Coach Jamal (Richardson) and Coach Spencer down in Nashville and we just go at it, once, twice a day, and then I do strength and conditioning with Coach Scotty and football work with Coach Jay Holt.

CE: June 15 was a big day for you in general for first direct contact with the coaches so what was it like?

SC: It was amazing. I got hit up by a whole bunch of coaches that I didn’t even think that I was going to get hit up by. It was a blessing.