The high school career is complete for Greg Brown and all that is left is for the five-star to select which program he will be playing for next season. The top-10 forward is down to a final five for schools that is Auburn, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan and Texas, and has set a commitment date for April 24. In our latest sit down with Brown, he discussed a variety of topics including his senior season and the coronavirus’ impact on his offseason. Plus, he goes in-depth on what each of his finalists have to offer and what will he will be looking for whenever he makes his decision in less than a month’s time.

Corey Evans (CE): How did you think your senior season went? Greg Brown (GB): It went really well. I couldn’t have asked for a better senior season. We went 33-3 and I think that is a great record. CE: What has been the thing that you have been working on the most of late? GB: Really, just my IQ. I think that I have a great skillset and athleticism and that I need to put it all together and figure out multiple ways to play the game and make it easier on myself. CE: I know that you were pretty excited for all of the all-star games and each being canceled. What are your feelings about the coronavirus and how it impacted your spring? GB: Yeah, it kind of sucked; it really does suck. Not a lot of people are blessed to play in those games and I wash chosen and was really looking forward to playing with my guys one last time and seeing each other so it sucks not playing in them and with those guys. CE: What have you been doing with your free time so that you be prepared for the next level? GB: Just getting into shape and getting my body right for college. I am going to pick up a basketball whenever all of this stuff kind of ends. CE: You have a big decision coming up on April 24, but why did you pick that date, first off? GB: I didn’t really, my dad did. CE: Why that date? GB: We just randomly decided on it and I just said, “Oh, okay!” CE: Do you feel that you know where you’re going for the most part? GB: No, not really. We began to talk about it a week ago but we haven’t touched base with all of the schools. We are still just trying to figure it out.

CE: Are all five schools still squarely in the mix for you? GB: Yeah, they are. CE: Texas, it’s the home state school. A lot has been made your connections to the school but, for you, what stands out to you about them? GB: For me, I have been going up there and hooping with those guys since I was a youngin’, since I was in eighth grade so I got to know those guys a lot better than at a lot of other places like Auburn since they are right down the street. Plus, I am familiar with the facilities and the school because my dad used to work for the football team to check classes so I used to go up with there with him and walk around him. It is just the familiarity of the campus and just knowing the guys. CE: They lose no scholarship players and you and Coach (Shaka) Smart and Coach Jai (Lucas) are tight, so what has been their pitch to you? GB: He has just been trying to help me get better and talking to me about working on my footwork and how he could put me into places where I could really dominate on the defensive and offensive ends, and how I can become a better leader and get me prepared for the next level after college. CE: Auburn has made a late run at you. What has been different about those guys compared to everyone else that made your final list? GB: It is just, their school and the basketball connection and all of the people there, they are just really friendly and I have never seen anything like it. It kind of scares me how friendly they are. It is like a really big family there and if you go there, it is like a second home. CE: What has someone like Sharife Cooper been telling you? GB: Yeah, he has just been trying to get me to go there and team up. CE: How about Kentucky? It is the only blue blood on your final list. GB: Just because they are the blue blood and how they do things and with how many pros they put in the league. All of that stuff is basically it.