Atlanta, GA - This time last year at the McDonald's All American game Duke had a historic class on the way to Chapel Hill with Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones. It seems Duke won't be losing too much steam with the current No. 1 player Vernon Carey Jr. and a top 25 guard Wendell Moore joining the Blue Devils next season (along with high four-star Boogie Ellis).

Rivals.com caught up with the 2 McDonald's All Americans to talk remaining Duke targets Trendon Watford and Matthew Hurt, plus filling big shoes next year at Duke, expectations for the team and the first time both players ever met coach K.