Trayce Jackson-Davis saw his stock explode nationally at the beginning of his senior summer of travel ball. Down to a final three of Michigan State , UCLA and Indiana , we sat down with the five-star senior in a Q-and-A session as he discussed the selling points for each program remaining, a potential package deal with Keion Brooks and the chances of him signing next month.

Corey Evans (CE): You're down to a final three of schools so let’s get right to it. Where do you sit with Michigan State and what is its primary pitch with you?

Trayce Jackson-Davis (TJD): They have had a lot of success with guys from Indiana like Gary Harris and dudes like that. I know it is going to be hard straying away from home, but they said that coach (Tom) Izzo, he has a good past with bigs with guys like Jaren Jackson. He’s shown me what Jaren did and how I could be similar to that and even though we aren’t the same player, he thinks that with his help, he could get me to where Jaren is now.

CE: What was that vibe like up there and with the family atmosphere that they pride themselves on?

TJD: All of their guys that have been through their program always come back and I just think that speaks volumes and shows who coach Izzo is as a person; he made their own locker room for them. It shows that he really does care about his players and all of his past guys are very knowledgeable and will always talk to you and it just shows that it is a real family and they are connected and together.

CE: UCLA is another one and a program that has some familiarity in Indiana with coach (Steve) Alford and also Kris Wilkes out there doing well. What is its pitch?

TJD: It is just how they have gotten their guys to the league and they are trying to get me and Keion Brooks and that we would be a very good package deal, as well. Their main pitch is for me to come in and play a lot and that they have scouts at almost every practice so they would see you in games but also in practice.

CE: UCLA is a bit different with what they can offer; what’s the idea of going away from home and that L.A. life?

TJD: I thought that it was cool during my visit there with all of the guys. Kris was my host so I got to hang out with him a little. It isn’t that big of a deal going away from home and it wasn’t something that I wasn’t used to since I do have family out there.