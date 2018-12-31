COLUMBIA, SC. – Anthony Edwards has been the talk of the winter thus far and after shaking up the industry with his reclassification into the 2019 class, he has taken things one step further towards a college commitment. Now down to a final list of five, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky or UNC will land arguably the best scorer in America.

Following his time at the Chick-Fil-A Classic where his Holy Spirit team failed to achieve the on the floor success that he had hoped for, we pulled Edwards aside for a complete Q-and-A. In doing so, we asked the five-star guard about his identity as a ballplayer, who he patterns his game after, each of his finalists and when a commitment should be expected.

Corey Evans (CE): I know that things didn’t go as well as you would have hoped this week but what is your mindset as a complete ballplayer?

Anthony Edwards (AE): I just have to go out there and fill the stat sheet. I can’t just go out there and score. I need to help my bigs rebound and help my guards do whatever else it takes to win.

(CE): How do you win.

(AE): I try to compete to the best of my abilities.

(CE): Do you try and change the narrative that you’re more than just a big-time scorer?

(AE): Not really. That is what I do. I score the ball. I am going to help my team regardless.

(CE): The comparisons are thrown out for you with guys like Brad Beal and James Harden but personally, who do you watch and try to take some things from?

(AE): Dwyane Wade and Victor Oladipo. They just work on their body and work on their game. They always are scoring.