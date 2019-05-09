Purdue lands top-50 junior Ethan Morton
After securing its first 2020 commitment two weeks ago, Purdue made an even greater imprint in the junior class with the addition of Ethan Morton. The top-50 guard committed to the Boilermakers on Thursday evening, giving the program a ready-made playmaker with added size on the perimeter.
Morton discussed his decision with Rivals.com.
“I have been there enough times and I thought it was a good fit and during the home visit last week, it just kind of blew us away,” he said. “They are very modest guys and I have so much going on that I didn’t want to waste any more time.”
While the timing of it did come as a surprise, Morton is fairly certain that he made the right choice.
“They were one of the best fits as far as culture and guys like me that just want to win and when it came down to it, coach (Matt) Painter just does so many great things on and off of the floor and they just showed me a clear vision of how I can be successful,” he said. “The fans are second to none, along with the support and academics, and it was just that feeling that I got.”
Morton has never been short on college interest or offers. He took early visits to a number of programs including Indiana, Marquette, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Pitt and Penn State, though Purdue won out thanks to its sell and fit. He should find a comfortable landing spot in West Lafayette thanks to his toughness, perimeter versatility and team-first mindset in the backcourt.
A top-50 guard and someone that should allow for plenty of lineup diversity, Morton is best used on the ball as a giant playmaker. He doesn’t turn the ball over often and is more about creating for others before himself, reflected by his near 4-to-1, assist-to-turnover ratio this spring on the Nike EYBL circuit. He has also been a consistent invitee to USA Basketball Camps in recent years and is most valued for his playmaking abilities, IQ and defensive prowess.
Morton becomes Purdue’s second commitment in the 2020 class, joining fellow guard Jaden Ivey.