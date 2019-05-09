After securing its first 2020 commitment two weeks ago, Purdue made an even greater imprint in the junior class with the addition of Ethan Morton. The top-50 guard committed to the Boilermakers on Thursday evening, giving the program a ready-made playmaker with added size on the perimeter.

Morton discussed his decision with Rivals.com.

“I have been there enough times and I thought it was a good fit and during the home visit last week, it just kind of blew us away,” he said. “They are very modest guys and I have so much going on that I didn’t want to waste any more time.”

While the timing of it did come as a surprise, Morton is fairly certain that he made the right choice.

“They were one of the best fits as far as culture and guys like me that just want to win and when it came down to it, coach (Matt) Painter just does so many great things on and off of the floor and they just showed me a clear vision of how I can be successful,” he said. “The fans are second to none, along with the support and academics, and it was just that feeling that I got.”