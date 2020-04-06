The only rule of the transfer portal is to not be surprised by who enters the transfer portal.



If you needed another example, look no further than Purdue center Matt Haarms unexpectedly entered the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.

After averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and two blocks per game during the 2019-20 season, the redshirt junior will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.



"It wasn't anything at Purdue. I just believe that I needed to make a change to help take my game to the next level," Haarms told Rivals.com. "I am definitely wide open right now with things and don't have anything narrowed down."