Purdue center Matt Haarms enters the transfer portal
The only rule of the transfer portal is to not be surprised by who enters the transfer portal.
If you needed another example, look no further than Purdue center Matt Haarms unexpectedly entered the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.
After averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and two blocks per game during the 2019-20 season, the redshirt junior will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.
"It wasn't anything at Purdue. I just believe that I needed to make a change to help take my game to the next level," Haarms told Rivals.com. "I am definitely wide open right now with things and don't have anything narrowed down."
A native of Amsterdam who played his high school basketball in the Wichita area, Haarms has not yet listed any schools but there is no doubt that he will be a coveted prospect. However, late Monday a source told Rivals.com that Arizona, Duke and Kentucky are among those who are expected to be involved.
Though he is on the lean side, Haarms is a mobile and fiery competitor who can play facing the rim and run the floor. Though he isn't a banger by any means, Haarms does a very nice job of protecting the rim and he has been incredibly well coached during his years at Purdue.
Simply put, guys with his size and level of experience aren't easy to find so there will no doubt be a slew of high level programs looking to get involved within the next day or two.
His departure from Purdue at this late juncture is undoubtedly a tough blow, but they do return a potential double double machine in junior big man Trevion Williams.