Basketball Recruiting - Providence transfer Jimmy Nichols will stay patient

Class of 2018 Rivals150 three-star Jimmy Nichols has always had very appealing measurables with impressive athletic gifts. It was his sophomore year at Providence where his skill started to round into shape, where he started eight of 16 games with a 16.2 PER, 111.4 Offensive Rating and a 3.0 Defensive Box Plus/Minus. “I like to pass and get the ball moving. My arms are crazy long, a 7-foot-3 wing span, and my vision comes natural. I can shoot, pass and rebound in the right situation. I have a good handle, to be 6-foot-8, and I have been working hard on my shooting touch. I shot 40-percent from three and 85 from the free throw line.” Nichols got a lot of calls the second his name went into the portal, and as expected he already has a number of programs offering. “I have been offered by Old Dominion, Coastal Carolina, Murray State, Ole Miss, Presbyterian, Tulane and St Joe’s. I am talking to other schools and coaches as well, but no head coaches from other schools. I would say I hear most from Old Dominion, Coastal and Murray State.”



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Old Dominion: “They had a player transfer they believe I could replace. They saw my skill set coming out of high school and realized I had more to offer than just a back to the basket layer. They have great spacing and let their player’s hoop. Assistant coach (Bryant) Stith is high on me because he saw me play on the Gauntlet with Garner Road.” Ole Miss: “They play in the SEC and believe I could help them win if I can bring my shooting and length to their program. They have some spots to fill and are pursuing a good bit of guys with my same skill set. They send clops of the campus and they play style, which I love by the way. They reach out every other day to see how I am doing and what I am thinking.” Coastal Carolina: “They were the first team to ever see my play and they realize the natural ability I have and my size. They believe I have been playing the wrong position and they want to help me get to the next level. Head coach (Cliff) Ellis and assistant coach (Benny) Moss have been calling me everyday to remind me I can do great things from home.” Tulane: “They reached out pretty early to me after I went in the portal. They are in a rebuilding process so they believe I can come in and help make them better. They like my style and they make sure their players play to win.” Murray State: “They give their players freedom to hoop and they love to move the ball and get everyone involved. I like they way they let players be players and just hoop within their scheme. Assistant coach (Shane) Nichols has been calling and texting, and he also has sent over some game film to watch. He believes I can come in and help the team put the OVC in a chokehold.”

WHAT'S NEXT?