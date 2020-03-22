“The player-coach relationship was big. They have good resources and I established a good relationship with Coach (Ed) Colley, ” Croswell said about his decision. “I got to talk with some of the players and Coach (Jeff) Battle and about me coming to the school and the plans that they have for me. Out of all of the schools, they showed they wanted me the most and were the most consistent with me.”

Providence left its mark within the transfer waters last spring and is off to a great start again this offseason. On Sunday evening, La Salle transfer Ed Croswell committed to the Big East program and plans on sitting out next year before having two years to compete for the Friars.

Croswell comes to Providence after seeing action in 58 games over the past two seasons at La Salle. During his sophomore campaign, he averaged 10 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while making 60.2-percent of his shots from the floor. Against future Big East foe Villanova earlier in the season, he finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

“The plan is to have me sit out a year but during that year I am going to work and develop my game and my deficiencies. Coach Cooley talked about how he is going to make me better off of the court so we can have a better bond on the court,” Croswell went on to say. “Everyone was pitching the same thing to me but he went the extra step about how he would bring me into a bunch of guys and would treat me like I am family and one of his sons.”

A 6-foot-8 big man that is the likely replacement for Nate Watson, Croswell will enroll in the fall and sit out the season before seeing his eligibility begin again for the 2021-2022 season. He becomes the second transfer in recent weeks to commit to the Friars, joining Brycen Goodine, a versatile guard that began his college career at Syracuse.