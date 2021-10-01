Providence lands Rivals150 center Christ Essandoko
Providence coach Ed Cooley found his center on Friday when Rivals150 big man Christ Essandoko committed to the Friars.
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Rivals150
What is Providence getting
Essandoko is a true 7-footer with length and a frame that will put on good weight quickly. The French native is a very skilled center with the ability to shoot from three and see the floor.
He is good on the block, with touch over both shoulders. With his ability to pass the ball, you may see Cooley line up Essandoko from multiple spots across the floor.
What this means for the Friars
Essandoko is Providence's third commitment of the 2022 class. He joins three-star guards Jayden Pierre and Quante Berry. Berry is also Essandoko's high school teammate. Providence's 2021 class brought in two three-star high school power forwards in 6-foot-7 Legend Geter and 6-foot-9 Rafael Castro.
What they said
"Christ is one of the most skilled big guys I have coached. His passing ability and touch, coupled with his size, makes him really special." – Team Curry head coach Sim Frazier